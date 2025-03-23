Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Equitable by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 161,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 137,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $5,443,966. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

