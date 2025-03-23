Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

