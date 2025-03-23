Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.