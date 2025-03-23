Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,354,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

