Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,910 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

