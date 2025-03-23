Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,011 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

