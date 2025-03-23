Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:AEO opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.
American Eagle Outfitters Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
