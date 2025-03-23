Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,904 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 811.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,893,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $135.73 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.