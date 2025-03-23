Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,993,000 after purchasing an additional 173,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.