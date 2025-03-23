Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

