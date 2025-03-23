Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

