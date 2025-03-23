Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,209 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

