Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,024 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.