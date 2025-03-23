Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,374. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

