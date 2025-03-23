Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,478.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

