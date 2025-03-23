Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 29,204 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 61.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 286,380 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,837.91. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

