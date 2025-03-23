Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,495 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 53.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

