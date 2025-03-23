Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

