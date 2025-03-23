Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.