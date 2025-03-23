Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 349.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,081,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.