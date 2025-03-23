Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,386 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in TransMedics Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

