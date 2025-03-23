Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

