Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

