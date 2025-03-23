Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average of $264.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.