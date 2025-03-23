Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

