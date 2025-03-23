NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of NexGen Energy worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 3,107,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 719.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

