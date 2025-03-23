Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 174,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.9 %

Nordson stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.