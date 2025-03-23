NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

