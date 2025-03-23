NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.