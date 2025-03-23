Oppenheimer Raises Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target to $15.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 383.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 34.4 %

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,140. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.