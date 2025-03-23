OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of OptiNose from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OptiNose by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 155,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 518,610 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 142.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
