Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYCR shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

