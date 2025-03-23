Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,581.50. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,543 shares of company stock worth $6,253,614. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $72.89 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

