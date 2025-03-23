PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in PG&E by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 12,643,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,954,000 after buying an additional 3,958,495 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,027,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,572,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

