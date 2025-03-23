Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

