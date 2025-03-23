Piper Sandler Cuts Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Price Target to $29.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBNA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chain Bridge Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,540.12. This trade represents a 5.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

