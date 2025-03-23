Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.