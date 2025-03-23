PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,696 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.32 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

