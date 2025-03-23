Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $41.95 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

