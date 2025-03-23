Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
NYSE PUK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Prudential has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
