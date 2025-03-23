Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PUK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Prudential has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 968,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 943,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Prudential by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 965,985 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.