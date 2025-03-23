Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 421,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,728,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

