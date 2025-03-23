Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $185.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

