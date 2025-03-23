Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 677.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 194,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.