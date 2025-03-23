Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,145,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,217,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 428,669 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 667,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 308,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $17.85 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

