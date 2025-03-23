Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
