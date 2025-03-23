Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 555.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

