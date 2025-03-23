Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

