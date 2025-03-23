SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.