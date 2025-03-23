Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

