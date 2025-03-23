SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 165,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

